Boston architects build climate-ready gingerbread houses in annual competition Boston architects have an annual gingerbread house competition, and 2022's theme is climate change. The climate-ready gingerbread houses include chocolate solar panels and rising sugary seas.

Strange News Boston architects build climate-ready gingerbread houses in annual competition Boston architects build climate-ready gingerbread houses in annual competition Listen · 3:37 3:37 Boston architects have an annual gingerbread house competition, and 2022's theme is climate change. The climate-ready gingerbread houses include chocolate solar panels and rising sugary seas. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor