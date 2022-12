Writer Rax King on her favorite book, 'Dancing Queen' by Lisa Carver NPR's Juana Summers talks with writer Rax King about one of her favorite books, "Dancing Queen" by Lisa Carver.

Author Interviews Writer Rax King on her favorite book, 'Dancing Queen' by Lisa Carver Writer Rax King on her favorite book, 'Dancing Queen' by Lisa Carver Listen · 7:53 7:53 NPR's Juana Summers talks with writer Rax King about one of her favorite books, "Dancing Queen" by Lisa Carver. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor