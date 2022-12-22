Accessibility links
Can Cities Go Green Without Driving Gentrification? : 1A Cities across the country are using green space to combat the effects of climate change. Many are going beyond tree planting by rezoning abandoned infrastructure — like railroads and suspended highways — to create expansive, vibrant urban parks.

But new data shows that this environmental revitalization is driving gentrification and displacing people in low-income communities.

How can cities balance the impact of green gentrification with the need to adopt more climate-resilient developments?

Can Cities Go Green Without Driving Gentrification?

Can Cities Go Green Without Driving Gentrification?

People enjoy a summer afternoon along the High Line in lower Manhattan in New York City. Spencer Platt/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Spencer Platt/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

People enjoy a summer afternoon along the High Line in lower Manhattan in New York City.

Spencer Platt/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Spencer Platt/Spencer Platt/Getty Images

We convene with Winifred Curran, professor of geography and sustainable urban development at DePaul University; Patrick Sisson, writer covering how urbanism, cities, transportation, and architecture shape culture and urban life; Asima Jansveld, Interim Chief Program and Engagement Officer for Friends of the High Line and Managing Director of the High Line Network; and Isabelle Anguelovski, director of the Barcelona Lab for Urban Environmental Justice and Sustainability.

