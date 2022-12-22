Can Cities Go Green Without Driving Gentrification?
Cities across the country are using green space to combat the effects of climate change. Many are going beyond tree planting by rezoning abandoned infrastructure — like railroads and suspended highways — to create expansive, vibrant urban parks.
These new parks are popular and lucrative. They've sparked a chain of similar projects all around the United States.
But new data shows that this environmental revitalization is driving gentrification and displacing people in low-income communities.
How can cities balance the impact of green gentrification with the need to adopt more climate-resilient developments?
We convene with Winifred Curran, professor of geography and sustainable urban development at DePaul University; Patrick Sisson, writer covering how urbanism, cities, transportation, and architecture shape culture and urban life; Asima Jansveld, Interim Chief Program and Engagement Officer for Friends of the High Line and Managing Director of the High Line Network; and Isabelle Anguelovski, director of the Barcelona Lab for Urban Environmental Justice and Sustainability.
