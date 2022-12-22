Accessibility links
Hugh Bonneville on His Career, 'Downton Abbey,' and Playing Robert DeNiro's Leg : 1A You might know him from the television program "Downtown Abbey" Or the film adaptation of the beloved children's story Paddington. Or maybe from the time he played Robert DeNiro's leg.

Well, however you know Hugh Bonneville, chances are you're a fan.

He's had a long and successful career as an actor. And now, he's sharing memories from life in a new book titled "Playing Under the Piano: From Downtown to Darkest Peru."

Hugh Bonneville on His Career, 'Downton Abbey,' and Playing Robert DeNiro's Leg

Hugh Bonneville on His Career, 'Downton Abbey,' and Playing Robert DeNiro's Leg

Listen · 33:18
