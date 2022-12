A North Carolina student's message in a bottle has been found 2 years later Alan Doshier dropped the bottle off the coast of North Carolina in July 2020. A woman in Portugal, over 3,600 miles away, found it last weekend on a beach.

A North Carolina student's message in a bottle has been found 2 years later Alan Doshier dropped the bottle off the coast of North Carolina in July 2020. A woman in Portugal, over 3,600 miles away, found it last weekend on a beach.