One of the country's oldest independent record stores is going out of business After more than 50 years in business, Record Revolution, a beloved record store in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, is closing its doors for good.

National One of the country's oldest independent record stores is going out of business One of the country's oldest independent record stores is going out of business Audio will be available later today. After more than 50 years in business, Record Revolution, a beloved record store in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, is closing its doors for good. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor