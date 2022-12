Italian police use a Lamborghini Huracan to quickly deliver 2 donor kidneys The kidneys needed to be delivered to two transplant patients — one as far as Rome, hundreds of miles away. Lamborghini gave the police the car five years, and it's been used to deliver organs.

