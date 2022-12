Since 1955, the North American Aerospace Defense Command has tracked Santa NPR's A Martinez speaks with Brigadier General Parker Wright, the NORAD commander at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado, about the origins and methodology of the Santa tracker.

National Since 1955, the North American Aerospace Defense Command has tracked Santa Listen · 3:42