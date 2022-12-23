The News Roundup For December 23, 2022

The House Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on the Capitol released its final report this week, recommending that Donald Trump be prosecuted by the Justice Department on four criminal counts. Several members of Congress were also referred to the ethics committee for their role in the insurrection.

A massive winter storm is moving its way through the country and affecting holiday travel for millions of Americans. Thousands of flights have been canceled, leading many to change their plans this holiday season.

The DEA's end-of-the-year list is a tad grimmer than many circulating at the moment. The agency says it's seized enough fentanyl this year to kill every American.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the U.S. this week to address a special joint session of Congress asking for continued support in his country's war against Russia.

Governments across the country are moving to ban TikTok from state and municipal devices. Congress could move to institute a federal ban on devices for its employees. A separate federal bill would ban the app from any device owned by a U.S. citizen.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban has moved to ban women from attending universities. The highest level of education a woman may now achieve in the country is the equivalent of 6th grade.

NPR's Ron Elving, Bloomberg's Jordan Fabian, and Slate's Mary Harris join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

For the international edition of the News Roundup, Reuter's Idrees Ali, Bloomberg's Saleha Mohsin, and foreign correspondent Melissa Chan join our panel.



