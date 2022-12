With reservoirs at low levels, the federal government cuts water deliveries The two largest reservoirs in the U.S., Lake Mead and Lake Powell, are at low levels and electricity generation is at risk. The federal government cut water deliveries and wants states to cut more.

Energy With reservoirs at low levels, the federal government cuts water deliveries With reservoirs at low levels, the federal government cuts water deliveries Listen · 3:56 3:56 The two largest reservoirs in the U.S., Lake Mead and Lake Powell, are at low levels and electricity generation is at risk. The federal government cut water deliveries and wants states to cut more. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor