A holiday concert for the unhoused in Portland brings joy Blanchet House in Portland, Ore., provides food and shelter for people who need it. During the holidays, the nonprofit also puts on a concert for its clients.

National A holiday concert for the unhoused in Portland brings joy A holiday concert for the unhoused in Portland brings joy Listen · 4:00 4:00 Blanchet House in Portland, Ore., provides food and shelter for people who need it. During the holidays, the nonprofit also puts on a concert for its clients. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor