Books We Love: Cookbook edition From NPR's Books We Love, four staff members recommend new cookbooks: "Persiana Everyday," "Masa," "Koshersoul," and "The Woks of Life."

Review Books Books We Love: Cookbook edition Books We Love: Cookbook edition Listen · 3:55 3:55 From NPR's Books We Love, four staff members recommend new cookbooks: "Persiana Everyday," "Masa," "Koshersoul," and "The Woks of Life." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor