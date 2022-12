Revisiting an Afghan woman's experience of being a student under the Taliban NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Afghan student Zakia Menhas, now in the U.S., about the Taliban's decision to forbid women from attending university.

Middle East Revisiting an Afghan woman's experience of being a student under the Taliban Revisiting an Afghan woman's experience of being a student under the Taliban Listen · 5:17 5:17 NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Afghan student Zakia Menhas, now in the U.S., about the Taliban's decision to forbid women from attending university. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor