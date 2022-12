An advocacy group reunites Mexican immigrants with their families for the holidays Many Mexican immigrants living in the U.S. have not seen their parents for decades. An advocacy group in Alabama helped reunite dozens of families there in time for the holidays.

National An advocacy group reunites Mexican immigrants with their families for the holidays An advocacy group reunites Mexican immigrants with their families for the holidays Listen · 5:04 5:04 Many Mexican immigrants living in the U.S. have not seen their parents for decades. An advocacy group in Alabama helped reunite dozens of families there in time for the holidays. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor