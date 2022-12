Protests for greater freedoms continue in Iran Protests in Iran for greater freedoms are continuing, though they may be slowing down. The government has made widespread arrests and executed two people for taking part in the demonstrations.

Middle East Protests for greater freedoms continue in Iran Protests for greater freedoms continue in Iran Listen · 3:32 3:32 Protests in Iran for greater freedoms are continuing, though they may be slowing down. The government has made widespread arrests and executed two people for taking part in the demonstrations. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor