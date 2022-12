A fruitcake recipe that's been passed down the family for generations Ellie King of Pittsburgh talks about the fruitcake recipe that's been passed down in her family for generations. It's part of our All Things We're Cooking series.

Recipes A fruitcake recipe that's been passed down the family for generations A fruitcake recipe that's been passed down the family for generations Listen · 3:00 3:00 Ellie King of Pittsburgh talks about the fruitcake recipe that's been passed down in her family for generations. It's part of our All Things We're Cooking series. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor