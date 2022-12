Cozying up to the perfect movie is a holiday conundrum NPR's Life Kit team shares advice on how to tackle ever-present question that arises during the holidays and vacations: Which film should I watch next?

Cozying up to the perfect movie is a holiday conundrum Cozying up to the perfect movie is a holiday conundrum Listen · 4:03 4:03 NPR's Life Kit team shares advice on how to tackle ever-present question that arises during the holidays and vacations: Which film should I watch next? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor