Israel is set to swear in the most right-wing government in the country's history NPR's Daniel Estrin asks Tamar Hermann of the Israel Democracy Institute about the rise of the far-right in Israel.

Asia Israel is set to swear in the most right-wing government in the country's history Israel is set to swear in the most right-wing government in the country's history 6:48 NPR's Daniel Estrin asks Tamar Hermann of the Israel Democracy Institute about the rise of the far-right in Israel. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor