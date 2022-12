A sports reporter went viral for his begrudging weather reports in freezing Iowa KWWL sports reporter Mark Woodley begrudgingly had to cover the cold weather last week in Waterloo, Iowa.

Weather A sports reporter went viral for his begrudging weather reports in freezing Iowa A sports reporter went viral for his begrudging weather reports in freezing Iowa Listen · 1:45 1:45 KWWL sports reporter Mark Woodley begrudgingly had to cover the cold weather last week in Waterloo, Iowa. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor