Vicky Krieps plays the rebellious Empress Elisabeth in new period film 'Corsage' NPR's Daniel Estrin speaks with actor Vicky Krieps about her new film, "Corsage," about Austria's Empress Elisabeth.

Movie Interviews Vicky Krieps plays the rebellious Empress Elisabeth in new period film 'Corsage' Vicky Krieps plays the rebellious Empress Elisabeth in new period film 'Corsage' Listen · 8:11 8:11 NPR's Daniel Estrin speaks with actor Vicky Krieps about her new film, "Corsage," about Austria's Empress Elisabeth. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor