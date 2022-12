Children's medicines can be hard to find right now. Here are some alternatives Over-the-counter fever reducers for children are in short supply in some parts of the country. NPR's Daniel Estrin asks pediatrician Christina Johns what advice she gives to parents.

Children's Health Children's medicines can be hard to find right now. Here are some alternatives Children's medicines can be hard to find right now. Here are some alternatives Audio will be available later today. Over-the-counter fever reducers for children are in short supply in some parts of the country. NPR's Daniel Estrin asks pediatrician Christina Johns what advice she gives to parents. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor