A group's work to help migrants who were sent to Kamala Harris' home on Christmas Eve NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with Amy Fischer, an organizer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, about their efforts to help migrants bused into Washington, D.C.

National A group's work to help migrants who were sent to Kamala Harris' home on Christmas Eve A group's work to help migrants who were sent to Kamala Harris' home on Christmas Eve Listen · 3:50 3:50 NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with Amy Fischer, an organizer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, about their efforts to help migrants bused into Washington, D.C. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor