Holiday lights take a special meaning deep in the Adirondack Mountains A natural history museum in New York has created a lush space of holiday lights in the snowy woods on the bank of the Raquette River.

National Holiday lights take a special meaning deep in the Adirondack Mountains Holiday lights take a special meaning deep in the Adirondack Mountains Listen · 2:43 2:43 A natural history museum in New York has created a lush space of holiday lights in the snowy woods on the bank of the Raquette River. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor