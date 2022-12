3 busloads of migrants were dropped off near Vice President Harris' residence The migrants traveling from Texas were dropped off on Christmas Eve in Washington, D.C. A nonprofit organization helped them reach a church for shelter, food and other care.

National 3 busloads of migrants were dropped off near Vice President Harris' residence 3 busloads of migrants were dropped off near Vice President Harris' residence Listen · 2:07 2:07 The migrants traveling from Texas were dropped off on Christmas Eve in Washington, D.C. A nonprofit organization helped them reach a church for shelter, food and other care. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor