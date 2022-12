Analysts say hate crimes are increasing but that's not reflected in FBI data The FBI hate crime data for last year is so flawed and incomplete that experts are warning it could mask the real trend: a continuing and troubling rise in hate incidents and violence.

National Analysts say hate crimes are increasing but that's not reflected in FBI data Analysts say hate crimes are increasing but that's not reflected in FBI data Listen · 4:21 4:21 The FBI hate crime data for last year is so flawed and incomplete that experts are warning it could mask the real trend: a continuing and troubling rise in hate incidents and violence. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor