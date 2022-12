Lennon Scott was born on the same date as both of her parents Cassidy and Dylan Scott welcomed their daughter Lennon to the world in Huntsville, Ala., on Dec. 18. That's the same date her mother and father were born on. The odds of that are one in 133,000.

