Even the plows got stuck around the Buffalo area after a severe storm NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to news anchor Ed Drantch of WKBW-TV about the impact of a deadly blizzard in Buffalo, N.Y.

Weather Even the plows got stuck around the Buffalo area after a severe storm Even the plows got stuck around the Buffalo area after a severe storm 3:32 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to news anchor Ed Drantch of WKBW-TV about the impact of a deadly blizzard in Buffalo, N.Y. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor