Asia Apple is accused of limiting crucial AirDrop function in China weeks before protests Apple is accused of limiting crucial AirDrop function in China weeks before protests Protesters say Apple has kept tools that help circumvent censorship in China off its App store inside the country. Now it has to contend with pressure from Chinese citizens who aren't happy about it.