New statue in Virginia, replacing one of Robert E. Lee, will honor Henrietta Lacks Lacks was a Roanoke woman being treated for cervical cancer in 1951 when doctors took samples of her cancer cells without her consent. Her lines of cells helped with cancer research and vaccines.

New statue in Virginia, replacing one of Robert E. Lee, will honor Henrietta Lacks Lacks was a Roanoke woman being treated for cervical cancer in 1951 when doctors took samples of her cancer cells without her consent. Her lines of cells helped with cancer research and vaccines.