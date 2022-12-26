A couple in Sweden has had enough with Wham's 'Last Christmas'

Tomas and Hannah Mazzetti want to buy the rights to "Last Christmas" so they can take it off the air forever. The Independent reports they've raised $62,000, but the price is at least $15 million.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Even those of us who love Christmas music may have a song we can't stand. And a couple in Sweden decided to act. Tomas and Hannah Mazzetti hate Wham!'s "Last Christmas" so much they're raising money to buy the rights and take it off the air. Sadly, the price is at least $15 million.

(Singing) This year, to save them from tears, they'll just have to change the station.

It's MORNING EDITION.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LAST CHRISTMAS")

WHAM: (Singing) Last Christmas...

