A couple in Sweden has had enough with Wham's 'Last Christmas' Tomas and Hannah Mazzetti want to buy the rights to "Last Christmas" so they can take it off the air forever. The Independent reports they've raised $62,000, but the price is at least $15 million.

Music News A couple in Sweden has had enough with Wham's 'Last Christmas' A couple in Sweden has had enough with Wham's 'Last Christmas' Listen · 0:28 0:28 Tomas and Hannah Mazzetti want to buy the rights to "Last Christmas" so they can take it off the air forever. The Independent reports they've raised $62,000, but the price is at least $15 million. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor