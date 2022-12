Major storm causes multiple problems including many deaths in and around Buffalo NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Byron Brown, mayor of Buffalo, N.Y., about the blizzard that has paralyzed his city and caused many deaths. Power is out and there's no heat.

