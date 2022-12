How the James Webb Space Telescope transformed astronomy this year One year after the James Webb Space Telescope launch, astronomers round up some of the telescope's most exciting discoveries.

Space How the James Webb Space Telescope transformed astronomy this year How the James Webb Space Telescope transformed astronomy this year Listen · 3:55 3:55 One year after the James Webb Space Telescope launch, astronomers round up some of the telescope's most exciting discoveries. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor