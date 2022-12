What it means for exonerees to be compensated after a wrongful conviction NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Malcolm Alexander and Frederick Clay, who spent decades in prison after wrongful convictions, about what it means to receive monetary compensation after exoneration.

National What it means for exonerees to be compensated after a wrongful conviction What it means for exonerees to be compensated after a wrongful conviction Listen · 11:07 11:07 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Malcolm Alexander and Frederick Clay, who spent decades in prison after wrongful convictions, about what it means to receive monetary compensation after exoneration. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor