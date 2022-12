How to make space for fun in life NPR's Julia Furlan talks with Catherine Price, author of "The Power of Fun" for an episode of Life Kit about differentiating between true and fake fun and creating more fun in life.

Perspective How to make space for fun in life How to make space for fun in life Audio will be available later today. NPR's Julia Furlan talks with Catherine Price, author of "The Power of Fun" for an episode of Life Kit about differentiating between true and fake fun and creating more fun in life. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor