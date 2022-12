Jury finds rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion A jury in Los Angeles on Friday found singer and rapper Tory Lanez guilty of three felony charges — including assaulting rapper Megan Thee Stallion with a firearm in 2020.

Law Jury finds rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion Jury finds rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion 3:33 A jury in Los Angeles on Friday found singer and rapper Tory Lanez guilty of three felony charges — including assaulting rapper Megan Thee Stallion with a firearm in 2020. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor