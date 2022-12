Ukrainian officials say they want to host a peace summit at the U.N. in February That would be a year since Russia launched its full-scale invasion against Ukraine. The proposal comes a day after Russia's president accused Ukraine of being unwilling to negotiate an end to the war.

Ukrainian officials say they want to host a peace summit at the U.N. in February That would be a year since Russia launched its full-scale invasion against Ukraine. The proposal comes a day after Russia's president accused Ukraine of being unwilling to negotiate an end to the war.