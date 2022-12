Amid multiple crises, people in Haiti receive very little assistance NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Miami Herald reporter Jacqueline Charles about the ongoing challenges facing the nation of Haiti. Aid groups have been quietly pulling out of the country.

Latin America Amid multiple crises, people in Haiti receive very little assistance Amid multiple crises, people in Haiti receive very little assistance Listen · 6:52 6:52 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Miami Herald reporter Jacqueline Charles about the ongoing challenges facing the nation of Haiti. Aid groups have been quietly pulling out of the country. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor