Why did the IRS neglect to audit Trump during his first 2 years in office? NPR's A Martinez talks to former IRS national taxpayer advocate Nina Olson about how the IRS failed to audit former President Donald Trump's taxes during his first half of his presidency.

Politics Why did the IRS neglect to audit Trump during his first 2 years in office? Why did the IRS neglect to audit Trump during his first 2 years in office? Listen · 5:09 5:09 NPR's A Martinez talks to former IRS national taxpayer advocate Nina Olson about how the IRS failed to audit former President Donald Trump's taxes during his first half of his presidency. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor