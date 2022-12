Gender-based pricing, known as the pink tax, will be banned in California on Jan. 1 Repealing the discriminatory practice could save women $1,300 a year for the same products men buy. Women's shampoo often costs more than men's and pink razors cost more than black ones.

Law