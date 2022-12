Private jet travel is one of the most carbon-intensive things a person can do Private jet flights have increased at a Los Angeles area airport that caters to wealthy travelers. Fumes affect the working-class neighborhood. (Story aired on All Things Considered on Dec. 26, 2022.)

National Private jet travel is one of the most carbon-intensive things a person can do Audio will be available later today. Climate Working-class Americans inhale private jet fumes