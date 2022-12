Researchers say the FBI's statistics on hate crimes across the country are flawed The FBI recently released its annual statistics on hate crimes across the country. But researchers say the data is flawed, which could undermine efforts to tackle hate crimes.

National Researchers say the FBI's statistics on hate crimes across the country are flawed Researchers say the FBI's statistics on hate crimes across the country are flawed Listen · 3:57 3:57 The FBI recently released its annual statistics on hate crimes across the country. But researchers say the data is flawed, which could undermine efforts to tackle hate crimes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor