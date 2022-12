Laws allow kids to be taken away from their parents if they fail to pay debts For courts to end a parent's rights to their child, there has to be a serious reason. But NPR found laws that say it's OK to take kids away from their parents if they fail to pay certain debts.

Family Laws allow kids to be taken away from their parents if they fail to pay debts Laws allow kids to be taken away from their parents if they fail to pay debts Listen · 12:05 12:05 For courts to end a parent's rights to their child, there has to be a serious reason. But NPR found laws that say it's OK to take kids away from their parents if they fail to pay certain debts.