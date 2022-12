Director Martika Ramirez Escobar on her debut movie, 'Leonor Will Never Die' NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with director Martika Ramirez Escobar about her debut movie, "Leonor Will Never Die."

Movie Interviews Director Martika Ramirez Escobar on her debut movie, 'Leonor Will Never Die' Director Martika Ramirez Escobar on her debut movie, 'Leonor Will Never Die' Listen · 5:58 5:58 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with director Martika Ramirez Escobar about her debut movie, "Leonor Will Never Die." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor