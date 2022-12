A Russian missile stops a Ukrainian city from returning drinkable water to residents Mykolaiv, Ukraine, was poised to start piping drinkable water to its residents for the first time in months, but a Russian missile struck a major pump station in a recently liberated area.

Europe A Russian missile stops a Ukrainian city from returning drinkable water to residents A Russian missile stops a Ukrainian city from returning drinkable water to residents Audio will be available later today. Mykolaiv, Ukraine, was poised to start piping drinkable water to its residents for the first time in months, but a Russian missile struck a major pump station in a recently liberated area. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor