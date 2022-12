Taiwan is preparing for China's attack, however unlikely Taiwan has lived under the threat of attack from China for years. The island is preparing for the worst-case scenario, however unlikely — and they have a long way to go.

Asia Taiwan is preparing for China's attack, however unlikely Taiwan is preparing for China's attack, however unlikely Listen · 5:13 5:13 Taiwan has lived under the threat of attack from China for years. The island is preparing for the worst-case scenario, however unlikely — and they have a long way to go. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor