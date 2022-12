Recreational cannabis revenue in Colorado has been down for a year For the first time since Colorado legalized recreational cannabis sales, revenue has been down for a year. COVID-19 has something to do with that.

National Recreational cannabis revenue in Colorado has been down for a year Recreational cannabis revenue in Colorado has been down for a year Audio will be available later today. For the first time since Colorado legalized recreational cannabis sales, revenue has been down for a year. COVID-19 has something to do with that. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor