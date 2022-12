How to think about rest as a form of resistance For NPR's Life Kit, Shereen Marisol Meraji speaks with Trisha Hersey, author of "Rest Is Resistance," about fighting against the feeling that our productivity equates to our worth.

Perspective How to think about rest as a form of resistance How to think about rest as a form of resistance Listen · 8:02 8:02 For NPR's Life Kit, Shereen Marisol Meraji speaks with Trisha Hersey, author of "Rest Is Resistance," about fighting against the feeling that our productivity equates to our worth. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor