'Dead Eyes,' but tons of heart: This small podcast is among the year's best The podcasts that spoke to me the most this year tended to be small and scrappy. The best was Dead Eyes, Connor Ratliff's quixotic quest to reconcile himself with the frustrations of life in show biz.

Pop Culture 'Dead Eyes,' but tons of heart: This small podcast is among the year's best 'Dead Eyes,' but tons of heart: This small podcast is among the year's best Listen · 7:29 7:29 The podcasts that spoke to me the most this year tended to be small and scrappy. The best was Dead Eyes, Connor Ratliff's quixotic quest to reconcile himself with the frustrations of life in show biz. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor