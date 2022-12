Pilots union at Southwest blames longstanding problems for flight disruptions NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, about the thousands of flight cancellations that have led to massive travel nightmares.

National Pilots union at Southwest blames longstanding problems for flight disruptions Pilots union at Southwest blames longstanding problems for flight disruptions Listen · 5:21 5:21 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Casey Murray, president of the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association, about the thousands of flight cancellations that have led to massive travel nightmares. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor